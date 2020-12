Talented guitarist André Atunes, who previously turned televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s rant into a respectably rocking heavy metal song, returned to apply the same treatment to another of the preacher’s sermons, during which he blows the “Wind of God” against COVID-19. Whether Copeland realizes it or not, he certainly has a second career in heavy metal if televised religion doesn’t work out.

Kenneth Copeland saves us all by blowing “The Wind of God” on the Virus.