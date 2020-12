While playing with his daughter, guitarist André Atunes saw an American television evangelist passing judgment upon COVID-19 and banishing it from the United States for good. Atunes did what any good father would do and hilariously turned the preacher’s words into a respectably rocking heavy metal tune.

Judgement on COVID-19 goes HEAVY METAL.

Atunes gave the same treatment to the same televangelist when he laughed after Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 US Presidential election.