Dublin Teenager Recreates Manhattan in LEGO

Alex Bailey, a 14 year old teenager in Dublin, Ireland quite remarkably recreated a freestyle model of the entire island of Manhattan in LEGO. This incredible replication featured such iconic buildings as the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, along with many of the lesser-known but equally iconic buildings of the city. Central Park and other green spaces were also included. Alex’s mother Laura stated that her son dreams of being an architect in New York City someday.


