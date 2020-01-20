Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Teenage Girl Imagines Seeing the Worst of Herself While Staring Into a Mirror in a Powerful Animated Short

by on

My Body 2018

In the rather powerful animated short “My Body 2018” by Sandralee Zinzen and Nicolas Nivesse of the PÔLE 3D School in Roubaix, France, a teenage girl imagines the very worst of herself while staring too long into the mirror. Her skin erupts in acne, her body changes shape and her hair falls out in clumps. Yet, when she steps away from her reflection, she sees herself as she really is.

A teenage girl is staring at herself in a mirror. She doesn’t like what she sees; fat, skinny, ugly, she looks like a monster. Maybe she should just take a step back and realize she’s not that monstrous.

via Vimeo Staff Picks


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved