Teenage Girl Imagines Seeing the Worst of Herself While Staring Into a Mirror in a Powerful Animated Short

In the rather powerful animated short “My Body 2018” by Sandralee Zinzen and Nicolas Nivesse of the PÔLE 3D School in Roubaix, France, a teenage girl imagines the very worst of herself while staring too long into the mirror. Her skin erupts in acne, her body changes shape and her hair falls out in clumps. Yet, when she steps away from her reflection, she sees herself as she really is.

