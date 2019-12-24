Laughing Squid

Teacher in Spain Shows Up Wearing an Internal Organ Bodysuit To Teach Her Surprised Class About Anatomy

Verónica Duque, a third-grade teacher in Valladolid, Castilla y León, Spain, bravely wore a form-fitting bodysuit that maps out the internal organs of the human body to class in order to directly teach her students about the subject of anatomy. Her proud husband shared several photos of this lesson while commenting how surprised the students were by her choice of clothing.

Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as a wife. Today she explained the human body to her students in a very original way. And the kids are flipping out. Great Verónica!

The fact that kids were so surprised means that their teacher certainly got their attention. And Ms. Duque found a novel way to teach her young students.

