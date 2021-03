Online bug breeder BugzUK captured wonderful footage of a male target mantis doing a rather decorative defensive dance. The identifying circles on the wings make the insect appear much larger than he actually is. This illusion comes in handy when humans come around.

This adult male tends to display virtually any time I go near it. The display often works because the big spots on the wings look like the eyes of a much bigger creature.

via Boing Boing