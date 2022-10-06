Savannah Cat Sets Record for the Tallest Living Cat

A statuesque Savannah cat in Michigan named Fenrir Antares Powers has set the Guinness World Record for the “Tallest domestic living cat”.

The fascinating feline, who belongs to Dr. William John Powers of Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, measured an astonishing 47.83 cm (18.83 in) on 29 January 2021.

This beautiful gentle giant also serves as a therapy cat for his human’s medical practice.

This guy follows me room to room, hops up on the exam table when I greet the patient, and gets to work on making them feel safe and comfortable. …He will see patients with me, following me room to room until he starts to tire out, then he’ll usually stay in one room and curl up on a chair somewhere and snooze until lunchtime.

Fenrir is the brother to Cygnus and Arcturus who held the record for longest tail and tallest cat respectively. Sadly, the pair died in a November 2017 house fire. Powers said that the loss was devastating but he and his wife decided, when the time was right, to adopt again.

I don’t really have words to describe what that was like but I wasn’t well for a long time afterwards. I didn’t work for a long time but eventually I started to get better and I missed having cats.

He also stated that the records help raise awareness and money for his Detroit-area shelter.

Being president of a cat shelter I thought this would be a great way to help raise funds for the shelter so I could help take care of some more disadvantaged Detroit cats.