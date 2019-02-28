Talking Gargoyle at the Denver Airport Hilariously Engages With Skeptical Travelers and Curious Children

The Denver International Airport has always been very candid about the conspiracies and rumors surrounding the questionable adornments of unusual murals, statues and of course, their infamous gargoyles. In fact, while the terminal was undergoing construction in 2018, the management decided to fully embrace all that was being said with a very funny campaign.
When the newly-renovated airport was re-opened, management decided to take the campaign even further by perching a rather garrulous gargoyle in the middle of the brand new Jeppesen Terminal. The 243-year-old patinaed creature hilariously engaged with skeptical travelers, disbelieving tourists, curious little children and even a custodial employee or two.
He’s 243 years old and is here to clear the air on all the conspiracies at DEN. Turns out this gargoyle is wiser than we thought and is sharing more than we planned. Along with giving travelers his two cents, he’s surprising them with smiles and plenty of laughs. We believe interactions at DEN should not only be helpful but fun too. That’s the art of airporting.
