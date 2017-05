A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on May 15, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

While on a recent trip to Denver, I was able to get an up close photo of “Blue Mustang” aka “Blucifer”, the ominous horse sculpture with glowing red eyes that greets visitors at Denver International Airport.

“Blue Mustang” was created by Luis Jiménez, who was killed by his own sculpture in 2006 when the horse’s head fell on him in his studio, severing an artery in his leg.