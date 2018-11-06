Talented Cook Takes His Beloved Food Watching Cats Out of the Kitchen for a Lovely Walk in the Park

Jun Yoshizuki of Jun’s Kitchen, whom we know to be a talented culinarian, decided to step out of his kitchen and head outside into the sunshine for a walk with his two beloved long haired orange and white cats Haku and Nagi. The adorable group explored the majestic scenery of a local park that has a beautiful running stream and a peaceful waterfall within.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard