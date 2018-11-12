Taki Zaru (2004-2018), Beloved Laughing Squid Co-Worker Known For His Good Looks and Shy Nature

It is with great sadness we share the heartbreaking news that Taki Zaru, the beloved feline co-worker of Laughing Squid passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018 due to complications from cancer. When his sister Ika Zaru passed away, Taki stepped up to help out wherever he could, especially when a new camera needed testing.

Taki Zaru was born in San Francisco to a feral mother and according to the SF SPCA, he and his littermates were so wild that they weren’t sure they would find a home. Luckily, we came in about a week later and there he was – our little “Alien Face” and “male model”. It didn’t take long for Taki to fall in love with big sister Ika and while his love was hard won, it was very worth it in the end.

Taki was unusual in that he liked to chew on the oddest things, such as the Apple TV remote and sometimes had trouble retracting his bright pink tongue.

Taki loved his nightly treats, he loved his sitter Tina Martin as much as us, he loved hanging out with Scott on the couch and he loved sitting on my lap while I played guitar. He was a very good boy and he is already missed terribly.