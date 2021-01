Comedian Andy Riley found that he had some time on his hands during the lockdown, so he promptly hand-punched the Soft Cell song “Tainted Love” onto a card and fed it through a hand-cranked music reader. The treacly tune was made even more so with the dulcet tones of a vintage jewelry box.

I hand-punched Tainted Love into this strip of card because lockdown. pic.twitter.com/u6mCjc0L8A — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) January 20, 2021

via Kraftfuttermischwerk