Tably, A Helpful Camera App That Uses Artificial Intelligence to Determine How a Cat Is Feeling

Tably is a very helpful smartphone camera app that uses artificial intelligence to determine how a cat is feeling. The primary function of the app is a “grimace scale” that is able to read mood and health according to subtle feline facial cues. This allows humans to monitor their cat’s health remotely and share the information with their veterinarians.

Enjoy less guessing and more healthy years together with Tably. It takes the worry out of cat care thanks to our AI-based Remote Patient Monitoring. Tably actively monitors your cat’s health, painlessly and remotely.

The process is as simple as taking a picture.

via PetaPixel