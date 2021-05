Vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson (previously) performed a terrific cover of Led Zeppelin‘s iconic “Immigrant Song” in the style of 1940s swing. The otherwise dissonant, bass-heavy Viking invasion tale was made a bit lighter and bouncy with the offbeat emphasis of the genre.

If the Andrews Sisters had sung about Viking invasions in the 1940s, this is how it would have sounded.

