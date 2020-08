Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As part of the “Got Milk” TikTok Challenge, Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky of USA Swimming swam across a competition-size pool with a delicious glass of chocolate milk balanced on her head. Katie’s freestyle stroke was so smooth that she didn’t spill a single drop. Ledecky rightfully toasted to her performance when she was done.

Possibly one of the best swims of my career!… It’s an all new freestyle for the #gotmilkchallenge.

Here’s the original TikTok version of Ledecky’s swim.