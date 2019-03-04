Laughing Squid

Whimsical Rolls of Tape That Look Just Like Sushi

British illustrator Rosie Upright in partnership with Suck UK, has created a whimsical set of four rolls of decorative masking tape in various sushi designs. These designs are so realistic that they could be easily mistaken as edible, so make sure to check twice before reaching for the wasabi.

A set of four playful paper tapes designed to look just like everyone’s favourite Japanese delicacy. Whether you know your maki from your temaki or your sashimi from your nigiri, just make sure you know the difference between real sushi and sticky tape.

