Helpful Tips for Surviving the Longest Flight in the World

Journalist Scott McCartney, who writes the Middle Seat column for the Wall Street Journal, boarded a nonstop 18 hour flight from Newark, New Jersey to Singapore aka the longest flight in the world. His purpose for taking this flight was to offer helpful tips for such a long flight such as hydrating your throat, your nose and whole body, wiping down your seat before the flight, moving around during the flight, adjust circadian rhythms with an alarm and limiting the alcohol a bit.

Singapore. After more than 15 hours, the passengers in the back of the airplane are family-road-trip restless: Are we there yet?. Three more hours to go. Riding the longest airline flight in the world is a traveling ultramarathon.



