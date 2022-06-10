Bali Surfer Skillfully Avoids Hitting 25 Other Surfers in the Water While Still Maintaining Speed for Final Turns

A surfer in Bali skillfully navigated a wave so that he avoided 25 other surfers in the water and maintained enough speed to complete all his turns. His skill was so apparent that it looked like he was playing a video game.

Not only did the surfer in the opening scene avoid hitting all the people paddling out, he managed to maintain his speed with a good line, dodging and weaving the thick crowd.

In the second part of the video, surfer Usman Trioko showcased his skills while also avoiding others. This type of situation seems to happen fairly often, particularly in competitions.

via Boing Boing