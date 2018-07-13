Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Concerned Support Dog Immediately Responds to His Beloved Human’s Oncoming Panic Attack

by at on

Oakley support dog anxiety comfort airport

While at waiting at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport en route to her home in Massachusetts, dog trainer Amber Aquart began showing signs of an oncoming anxiety attack. These symptoms, which include a change in respiration, body temperature and body language, alerted her sleeping support dog Oakley, who immediately leaped to his feet and comforted her in the way he was trained to do.

Today I was asked “is that a real service dog?” I responded “Yes and a real good one too.” Oakley alerted and acted 3 times at the airport today. I caught the last ones on video because I could feel them coming. One of the many tasks Oakley performs is alerting to anxiety/panic attacks and de-escalating them. He has been taught to break my hands apart and away from my face and is supposed to encourage me to put my hands and even face on him – which calms me down. I think he did an excellent job!

Oakley also knows how to pack his suitcase for a trip.

via Caters


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP