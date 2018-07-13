A Concerned Support Dog Immediately Responds to His Beloved Human’s Oncoming Panic Attack

While at waiting at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport en route to her home in Massachusetts, dog trainer Amber Aquart began showing signs of an oncoming anxiety attack. These symptoms, which include a change in respiration, body temperature and body language, alerted her sleeping support dog Oakley, who immediately leaped to his feet and comforted her in the way he was trained to do.

Today I was asked “is that a real service dog?” I responded “Yes and a real good one too.” Oakley alerted and acted 3 times at the airport today. I caught the last ones on video because I could feel them coming. One of the many tasks Oakley performs is alerting to anxiety/panic attacks and de-escalating them. He has been taught to break my hands apart and away from my face and is supposed to encourage me to put my hands and even face on him – which calms me down. I think he did an excellent job!

Oakley also knows how to pack his suitcase for a trip.

A post shared by Amber Aquart | Tucker & Oakley (@pawsitivedevelopment) on Mar 14, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

via Caters