A Rhythmic Supercut of Typewriters in Film and TV

Israeli filmmaker Ariel Avissar, who previously compiled live-action and animated footage that prominently featured a giant supermoon, created a rather rhythmic supercut of film and televsion characters first pondering their words before setting their fingers to keys and typing away. Avissar cleverly used Leroy Anderson’s “The Typewriter for Orchestra” as the soundtrack for this piece.
A supercut of people using typewriters in film + TV
Here’s a live version of Anderson’s piece from 2011.
