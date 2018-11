Rob Scallon, a talented musician who is always looking for new ways to do things, played the original Super Mario Bros. theme on a badass custom built Guintendo – an electric guitar made out of a functioning Nintendo NES. Sadly for Scallon, this guitar is being raffled off through Reverb on December 20, 2018.

I got this on Reverb and you can get this exact guitar in a raffle…where I’m regrettably for me giving this away.