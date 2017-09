Japan is known for their amazing fireworks festivals (“ hanabi “) that take place in various cities around the country throughout the course of the summer. Photographer Keisuke traveled to many of these festivals, capturing absolutely stunning photos that truly reflect the color, detail, beauty and excitement of these incredible light shows. Amongst the festivals Keisuke attended were Shiga , Nagano , Akita , Kanagawa and Ibaraki .

