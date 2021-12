Arriving Suitcases Politely Wait Their Turn Merge Onto the Baggage Carousel at Changi Airport in Singapore

Snerrot posted a rather calming video of arriving suitcases politely and patiently waiting for their turn to merge with the other luggage going around the baggage claim carousel at Changi Airport in Singapore. In this regard, perhaps people can learn a thing or two from inanimate objects.

via Boing Boing