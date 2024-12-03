Two Detailed Illustrated Art Prints That Capture the Weird and Wonderful Things in New York City

Subway Creatures and WhatIsNewYork, the fascinating Instagram accounts that document all the wonderfully unique things that happen in New York City, have once again partnered with freelance artist David Regone, to create two amazing art prints, “Rat Race” and “What Is New York? III”.

Both prints reflect the weirdest and most wonderful things the city has seen throughout 2024 and beyond. The prints can be ordered through Regone’s site.

Our official 2024 art print is here! Each year we team up with David Regone to bring the people a limited edition illustration highlighting the best and worst this year has to offer.

Included in these posters are several things we’ve posted about in the past, including a Spot Robot dog on a leash, Michael Myers playing the keyboards, a big dog in a bag, the subway sofa, and of course, the infamous subway pizza rat.