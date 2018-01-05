Gus Johnson, a comedian and musician with a goofy sense of humor, once again donned a pair of pointy ears, drew a set of whiskers on his face and proceed to attack plants around the house while singing an original song entitled “I’m A Stupid House Cat And I Want To Eat Your Plants“.
