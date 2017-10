Gus Johnson , a comedian with a wonderfully goofy sense of humor , donned a pair of pointy ears, drew a set of whiskers on his face and set his alarm at a specific time. Upon waking, Johnson shot out of bed and ran crazily around the house, knocked random things off of flat surfaces and upended the sofa in a hilarious imitation of “ Every Cat At 3AM “.

