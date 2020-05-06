Actresses Show Off Their Stunt Fighting Skills in an Incredible Chain Reaction ‘Boss Bitch Fight Challenge’

Actress and stunt professional Zoë Bell hilariously stated that she was bored and wanted to play with her friends, thus beginning an epic chain reaction video featuring such actresses as Lucy Lawless, Drew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson, Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, Florence Pugh, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, and Margot Robbie, just to name a few.

Just like the students and teachers at the French stunt school, each woman showed off her incredible fitness and stunt skills in separate videos that were connected with a fighting move that the next person responded to in kind. Performer KT Tunstall was, unfortunately, playing guitar in the dark while on the toilet and missed the whole thing.