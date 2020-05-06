Actresses Show Off Their Stunt Fighting Skills in an Incredible Chain Reaction ‘Boss Bitch Fight Challenge’

Actress and stunt professional Zoë Bell hilariously stated that she was bored and wanted to play with her friends, thus beginning an epic chain reaction video featuring such actresses as Lucy Lawless, Drew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson, Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, Florence Pugh, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, and Margot Robbie, just to name a few.
Just like the students and teachers at the French stunt school, each woman showed off her incredible fitness and stunt skills in separate videos that were connected with a fighting move that the next person responded to in kind. Performer KT Tunstall was, unfortunately, playing guitar in the dark while on the toilet and missed the whole thing.
In order of appearance:
Zoë Bell
Lucy Lawless
Tara Macken
Drew Barrymore
Juliette Lewis
Tamiko Brownlee
Rosario Dawson
Amy Johnston
Cameron Diaz
Kimberly Shannon Murphy
Daniela Ruah
Michaela McAllister
Kaitlin Olson
Lauren Mary Kim
Florence Pugh
Julia Butters
Angela Meryl?
Sarah Irwin?
Daryl Hannah
Sophia Di Martino
Tracie Thoms
Shauna Duggins
Zoe Saldana
Ming Qiu
Reneé Elise Goldsberry
Rosie Perez
Lilly Aspell
Thandie Newton
Melissa Stubbs
Jessie Graff
Monique Ganderton
Halle Berry
Heidi Moneymaker
Scarlett Johansson
Dayna Grant
Margot Robbie
Renae Moneymaker
KT Tunstall