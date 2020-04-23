Laughing Squid

Stuntmen Show Off Their Incredible Fighting Skills in an Epic Chain Reaction ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’ Video

by on

Stuntmen and stuntwomen participated in an epic video that showed off their incredible fighting skills while at home. The video was coordinated by Lucas Dollfus, director of the stunt school Le Campus Univers Cascades in Le Cateau-Cambrésis, France, and was shot in a “Don’t Rush Challenge” style in which each person shot their own parts separately with a move that the next person responded to. The individual videos were then edited together into a single video that they’re calling the “CUC Challenge”.

Quarantined stuntmen and women show off their moves in epic viral fight. …The #CUCchallenge has launched online. And now… It’s your turn!


