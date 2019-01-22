Stubborn Husky Whines About Sitting in Back of the Car

Zeus, the wonderfully stubborn husky who whined about getting out of bed, who begged his human to run his bath and who to give up the front seat of the car, quite expectedly whined and howled when he was told to get in the back of the car. Zeus’ human wasn’t having any of it, particularly since Kaden, Zeus’ patient canine sibling, had left room for Zeus right next to him.

Back seats are for peasants he says! Zeus prefers the front seat (as seen in previous videos where he refuses to give up the front seat!), with the AC vents on him and right next to his mom. However, today he is destined for the back seat. As usual, Kaden is obediently waiting for Zeus to get himself together.