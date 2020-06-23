Laughing Squid

String Quartet Performs Puccini for an Audience of 2,292 Green Plants at the Liceu Opera Barcelona

Plant Concert

The Liceu Opera Barcelona partnered with visual artist Eugenio Ampudia and the Max Estrella Gallery to present a unique live-streamed event for the reopening of the theater. This “inaugural” performance featured an incredibly talented string quartet who played Puccini’s “Crisantemi” to a lively audience of 2,292 donated green houseplants.

After a strange, painful period, the creator, the Liceu’s artistic director and the curator Blanca de la Torre offer us a different perspective for our return to activity, a perspective that brings us closer to something as essential as our relationship with nature.

The plants were donated to a very good cause after they were done with the show.

After the concert, the plants will be donated with a certificate from the artist to 2,292 people who have been on the healthcare frontlines, the toughest front in a battle unprecedented for our generations, in recognition of their work.

Performing For Plants

Concert For Plants


