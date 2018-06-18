Stranger Things Music Composers Share How They Scored the Scenes For Both Seasons of the Show

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, bandmates in Survive and the composers of the Stranger Things soundtrack, sat down with Vanity Fair to share how a random email from the Duffer Brothers got them their dream job, who their early influences were and how they went about scoring each scene within both seasons of the series, while still making it sound like their own music.

We defined like a handful of themes early on in ‘Stranger Things’ because there’s a definitely different little world that does exist and there’s different characters. So there’s some specific themes and then just kind of general moods and sonic soundscapes that represent different parts of the show. That creates rules and boundaries you can work within. One of the challenges for us was to figure out how we were gonna do action music in our own way