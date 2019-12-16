A Walking Bicycle That Uses the Mechanical Design of Theo Jansen’s Kinetic Wind-Powered Strandbeest

A craftsman for The Q science channel quite skillfully built a walking bicycle that employs the same mechanical design pioneered by Theo Jansen (previously) for his incredible Strandbeests, a series of wind-powered kinetic sculptures. The craftsman carefully designed, cut and welded the piece that would replace the back wheel of a black bicycle.
…I want to show you symbiosis of bicycle and walking robotic creature Strandbeest!
This particular design has been replicated in real life several times with a walking machine, a walking chair, and a Penny Farthing.