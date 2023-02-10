Man Meets the Love of His Life in a Wichita Elevator

StoryCorps tells the heartwarming animated story of how Paul Wilson met Wilma, the love of his life, in the elevator of a building in Wichita. He was riding the elevator up to the tenth floor when he set eyes on the attendant (Wilma) standing right next to him. It was love at first sight. He also recalled when he met Wilma’s daughter Barbara, how he was scheduled to go off to war and how they married three days after he returned. Paul and Wilma’s younger daughter Marty Smith also participated in the conversation.

