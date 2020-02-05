Laughing Squid

The Continuous Lifecycle of Flowers Explained in a Lushly Illustrated Botanical Animation for Children

“The Story of Flowers” is a beautiful botanical animation made for children about the continuous lifecycle of flowers, how these seemingly delicate things survive against most odds by developing strong roots and how flowers depend on other beings for their own existence.

Many different flowers are growing beautifully and strongly in this world. Taking their roots in the earth, sprouting, blooming, pollination by birds and insects, living on in spite of rain, wind and storms. They pass on the baton of life, rebirth, and decay. Everything is so in a continuous, endless cycle. This is the story and message of this animation.

The film was directed by botanist Azuma Makoto and was lushly illustrated by Katie Scott. Animator James Paulley brought the entire vision to life.

