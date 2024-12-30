Ze Frank Humorously Explains Why Stingrays Are the ‘Floppy Sombreros’ of the Sea

In a electrifying episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank takes a humorously informative look at stingrays, a flat cartilaginous fish with an amazing physiology that makes them look like “floppy sombreros”. This unique body shape lets them bury themselves under the ocean floor to catch prey.

Stingrays can buy themselves quite quickly and that’s because they know how to swirl the water just right causing the sand to be distributed evenly over them all right minus the tail sure on occasion you’ll find one that sucks at it disguised more like a floppy sombrero of the sea.

Frank also examined electric rays and how they use their particular talent to shock prey.

Electric rays have evolved these two organs on either side of their face and those are filled with these modified muscle cells, which are stacked in thin layers to form what is essentially a battery. And when they turn that on, they can concentrate the charge on their prey by cupping their pectoral fins.

Additionally, he marveled at how manta rays work together to gather food as a community.

When you get a whole bunch of mantas together they can get creative. In what’s called cyclone feeding they swim in a circle and create currents which pulls food into the middle.