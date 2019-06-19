Amusing Compilations of the Best Lines Uttered by Steven Ogg’s Character Simon in ‘The Walking Dead’

Video editor Dynasty WarriorZ has created an amusing four-part compilation series of the villainous quips, threats and remarks uttered by Negan’s second-in-command Simon in The Walking Dead. This charming madman role was played by the wonderful Steven Ogg, who, among other things, famously played the role of Trevor Phillips in the popular video game series Grand Theft Auto V.

Simon is a fun and cool character, and Steven Ogg, which is obviously known for being Trevor Philips in GTA V, is an amazing and underrated actor. I wanted to make this video because there are many about Negan and his lines but none about Simon, yet he still is as funny as Negan in my opinion.