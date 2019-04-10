Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Stephen Colbert and Oscar the Grouch Sing a Hopeful Duet in Light of the Overwhelming Amount News

by at on

While onstage for The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert felt so overwhelmed by the news that he decided to go for a walk. He went outside and into the alley behind the studio where he encountered a slovenly Oscar the Grouch in his trash can next to a bunch of newspapers.

Colbert explained to the trashcan-dwelling monster that he was feeling down due to the overwhelming amount of news. The two decided that a song would do them good and sang a hopeful duet entitled “Things are Going to Get Better”. Of course, Oscar being the Grouch he is, added: “before they get worse”. Luckily, Colbert is a fast-talker and figured out how to trick Oscar into being positive for a change.

Stephen plays the optimist to Oscar the Grouch, author of “The Pursuit of Grouchiness,” in a catchy new song called “Things Are Going To Get Better (Before They Get Worse).”





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved