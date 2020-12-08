A Snuggly Star Wars Wampa Fur Skin Rug

Online novelty and clothing retailer FUN has brought back a classic, incredibly fuzzy, snow-white Wampa fur rug from 2010. Now Wampa Ice Creatures are not known throughout the Star Wars universe, particularly on Hoth, for being the most cooperative creatures. In fact they are highly carnivorous, especially when one gets to close to their den. Luckily for all involved, this faux fur rug offers all the benefit of a snuggly Wampa coat without the danger involved in retrieving it.

This Wampa Rug is designed for those who want that Wampa-style, but still have no desire to hunt the angry beasts from ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!’ The rug recreates the look of the snow-colored fur from the movie and can be used to spruce up any home or office. Of course, it also makes sure that we leave those Wampas alone!

