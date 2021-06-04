A Detailed Analysis of the Mythical ‘Star Wars: Lost Cut’

Film Spaced has provided a wonderfully detailed analysis of the infamously mythical “Lost Cut” of the original Star Wars film. He explains the history behind the first cut of the iconic series, where the original film is located, how the bloated original film had to be completely re-edited, how much time was cut, and how Star Wars IV: A New Hope came to be.

A comprehensive exploration of the mythical “Lost Cut” of the original Star Wars. Featuring rare footage, audio, and behind-the-scenes information.

via Nerdist