Creative Father Transforms His Young Son’s Bicycle Into a Fantastic ‘Imperial March’ Playing Star Destroyer

For Halloween 2018, really creative dad Andrew Guy labored for several months in order to transform his young son Aiden’s bicycle into a fantastic silver Star Destroyer from Star Wars. This moving costume is equipped with lights and plays the “Imperial March” out of an embedded speaker.

Inaugural test drive! After months of gluing and painting the Star Destroyer is finished just in time for Halloween. It is also equipped with a speaker to blare out the Imperial March.

