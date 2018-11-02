Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Creative Father Transforms His Young Son’s Bicycle Into a Fantastic ‘Imperial March’ Playing Star Destroyer

by at on

Star Destroyer test drive

For Halloween 2018, really creative dad Andrew Guy labored for several months in order to transform his young son Aiden’s bicycle into a fantastic silver Star Destroyer from Star Wars. This moving costume is equipped with lights and plays the “Imperial March” out of an embedded speaker.

Inaugural test drive! After months of gluing and painting the Star Destroyer is finished just in time for Halloween. It is also equipped with a speaker to blare out the Imperial March.
Stand by for the video out-and-about

via Mashable



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP