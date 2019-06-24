Filipino Designer Partners With Lucasfilm to Create a Whimsical Line of High End Star Wars Furniture

In October 2018, award-winning Filipino designer Kenneth Cobonpue partnered with Lucasfilm LTD to create a wonderfully whimsical line of high end handmade furniture with a very distinct Star Wars theme.

This amazing collection, which officially launched in April 2019 at Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy, consists of an Imperial TIE Fighter Wings Easy Armchair in both indoor and outdoor versions, Imperial TIE Fighter Wings End Tables, a Darth Sidious Easy Arm Chair, a Chewie Rocking Stool, hanging and floor Jedi Lamps and a really neat Darth Vader Covered Computer Easy Chair.

Known for designs that are handmade, nature-inspired, and whimsical, we used these pillars to reimagine the well-loved Star Wars universe to create our own universe inspired by iconic characters and elements. Explore the Filipino designer’s perspective of the global pop culture phenomenon.