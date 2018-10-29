Creative Cosplayer Builds Incredible Star Wars AT-AT Costume for His Wonderfully Tolerant Horse

Cosplayer Mike Corrie of Mike’s Tiny Things in Martinsville, Indiana has created an incredibly detailed Star Wars AT-AT costume for his beautiful and rather tolerant horse Moana, so she could compete in the costume event at the 2018 World Clydesdale Show. Corrie stated that he’s worked with his horse over the course of nine months to make sure everything fit properly and that Moana was comfortable at all times. Corrie is also looking to raise funds in order to set a Guinness World’s Record with this costume.

Cosplay for Clydesdale. AT-AT costume on a 2000lbs Horse. …I’m not sure love is the right word. “Tolerates” is more accurate. She’s completely comfortable with it, but I spent months making and remaking it to make sure that was the case.