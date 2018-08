In 2016, Stuart Hilton‘s son Stanley had his brain scanned in slices for some scientific reason. Being the creative filmmaker he is, Hilton animated theses scans in a wonderfully surreal manner, set them to original music and very cleverly titled the result “Stanley Scanley“.

I made some music to help. If you’ve ever sliced through a red cabbage and then animated it you’ll know this feeling. I know I have and do.

via The Awesomer