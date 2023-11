Oddly Disconcerting Footage of Eyes Beings Stamped Onto the Faces of Dolls at a Toy Factory

WeirdAlisMySpiritUserName shared oddly disconcerting yet satisfying footage of eyes being stamped onto the faces of flexible plastic dolls at a toy factory in Adana, Turkey. At first, the faces look like they are being crushed by a hydraulic press, but when the press releases, big blue eyes are staring back.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk