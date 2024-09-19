Pet Duck Prevents Human From Tying Her Shoelaces

A pet duck named Chip was very determined to not let human Casey McClenny tie her shoelaces. It could be that Chip either thought the black laces were worms or she just really didn’t want Casey to leave.

Chip not letting tie my shoe.

Shoe tying preventions made Chip work up quite a thirst.

Chip Is Not The Only Duck In the House

Another duck named Clover didn’t seem to like white socks very much and chased his humans around the room.

Clover started attacking our feet. I think he doesn’t like socks.



The sound of running duck feet is a wonderful thing to hear, particularly when they are chasing peas, their favorite snack.

Clover and Peanut chasing peas.