An Amazing Live Bluegrass A Cappella Cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

While performing at the annual 2024 Fairport’s Cropedy Festival, the members of The Spooky Men’s Chorale performed an amazing live a cappella cover of the classic Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody” in true bluegrass style.

Rhapsody in Bluegrass …It’s always hard knowing how to end a show. We have a reputation for doing things that are surprising, but then if we did do something surprising, the audience might say… “Well, that wasn’t very surprising”.

via b3ta

