Vehicle Artist Builds a Floating Flying Saucer Jet Boat

Vietnamese vehicle artist Ho Thánh Che created a really charming flying saucer jet boat that floats very well upon the river and is steered from inside. He said that this idea came to him in a dream.

How I Created My Own UFO When I Saw It in My Dreams. Make your own flying saucer like dreaming about running on the river and have great fun

via The Awesomer