Guitarist Suggests That Heavy Metal Might Have Been Invented in 1875 With ‘In the Hall of the Mountain King’

Guitarist Anthony Parker performed a badass cover of a lick from “In the Hall of the Mountain King” written by Edvard Grieg in 1875, suggesting it might have been the first heavy metal song ever written.

Some people think Black Sabbath invented heavy metal. Some claim that Blue Cheer did….but I know the truth. The first heavy metal song was written in 1875 by Edvard Grieg. It’s called “In the Hall of the Mountain King”.