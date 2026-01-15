Engineer Attempts to Replicate the Exact Formula for Coca-Cola

Engineer Zach Armstrong of LabCoatz spent a year trying to replicate the secretive formula for Coca-Cola, using mass spectrometry to match the chemical composition of the original and his version. After several attempts, Armstrong cracked the code as best he could. The only missing ingredient was denatured (decocainized) coca leaves.

The Coca Cola secret formula is one of the best kept secrets in recent history…and I hate secrets. So, naturally, I deciphered it with the help of mass spectrometry and created a chemically-identical replica!

Armstrong is also offering a pre-mixed version to his Patreon supporters.

As he was sharing his recipe, Armstrong mentioned he was inspired by the cola recipe from Art of Drink and a couple of recipes from Glen and Friends Cooking.