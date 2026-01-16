Liquid Death and e.l.f. Cosmetics Introduce ‘Lip Embalm’ With a Darkly Comedic Song About Chapped Lips

The ever-creative canned beverage company Liquid Death partnered with e.l.f. Cosmetics to introduce “Lip Embalm”, a yummy lip moisturizer that comes the flavors of Liquid Death drinks. To introduce this collaboration, e.l.f.spokesperson Glothar (Roth Gibbs) who was the dad to one of the look-alike girls sang an darkly comedic song about the dire consequences of dry, chapped lips with a wonderfully bizarre twist at the end.

Death to chapped lips. Resurrect your pout with killer shine and moisture in your fave thirst-murdering Liquid Death flavors. This lightweight, sheer lip balm brings lips back to life with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalene. Compact for a boost of hell-raising hydration anytime, anywhere